‘Amazean Jungle Thailand’ by UTMB 2024 trail running event May 3-5

Get ready for an adrenaline-packed adventure like no other, certified by UTMB: Ultra Trail du Mont Blanc, the pinnacle of trail running events worldwide!

Join us as we prepare to take on the trails of Betong District, Yala Province, from May 3-5, 2024.

This event boasts an impressive international appeal, with 28% of participants coming from abroad and visitors representing 48 countries. Moreover, it’s expected to have a significant economic impact, with projections exceeding 300 million baht!







But it’s not just about the numbers. Participating in Amazean Jungle Thailand offers unparalleled benefits. Explore the natural beauty, rich culture, and exquisite cuisine of the Southern Border Province. From breathtaking landscapes to unforgettable experiences, there’s something for everyone.

Let’s make history together and showcase the beauty of Betong to the world!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to be part of an unforgettable sporting event!

For more info, please visit https://amazean.utmb.world/ (PRD)





































