Bangkok ‘Red Line’ rail system in Rangsit area test-run from August 2

Thailand’s Transport Ministry will trial the Red Line rail project from August 2, before it goes into operation in November, focusing on interconnections with other transport links.

Transport Minister Saksayam Chidchob said a ministry committee hopes to reduce the number of traditional trains running to and from Hua Lamphong station from 118 trains to 22, with the new center of the country’s rail system moving to Bang Sue Grand Station.







He said the committee has considered three local extension lines in Pathum Thani’s Rangsit area, to connect with the Red Line, comprising Rangsit-Thanyaburi, Rangsit-Thammasat University and Rangsit-Yaek Kor Por Aor stations on the Green Line extension.



According to the Transport Ministry, the Department of Rail Transport will propose an EMV fare system to activate contactless payments through debit and credit cards on EDC machines, similar to those in use on public buses and boats. (NNT)



















