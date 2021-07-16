Thailand develops cheap 15-minute rapid test kits for home use

The Faculty of Medicine Siriraj Hospital of Mahidol University launched its new COVID-19 rapid antigen test kits which were developed by Thai researchers and can report test results within 15 minutes only.

A research team of the Biodesign Innovation Center of the faculty has successfully developed the cheap rapid test kits that are user-friendly and the Food and Drug Administration already approved the use.







Affinome Co received the technology for commercial production. The innovation results in the only COVID-19 test kit product of Thailand among 24 brands that received approval from FDA.

The first lot of the production was reserved for medical personnel to ensure access by small and remote hospitals. The production of the test kits for home use was expected to start in August and a test kit was priced at 250-300 baht. (TNA)



















