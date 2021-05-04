28 provinces across Thailand impose night-time restrictions

Currently, 28 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice.

Additional four provinces, from last night update, include Nakhon Ratchasima, Krabi and Pattani, as well as Buri Ram which asks everyone to remain inside their residence all day.

This is a living document, which the TAT Newsroom will update the list of provinces where night-time restrictions are in effect as soon as new information becomes available.







CENTRAL REGION

Chai Nat, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Pathom, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Nayok, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nonthaburi, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pathum Thani, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Phetchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ratchaburi, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Prakan, 21.00-04.00 Hrs.

Samut Sakhon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Suphan Buri, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

NORTHERN REGION

Phrae, 23.00-03.00 Hrs.

Uthai Thani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.





NORTHEASTERN REGION

Bueng Kan, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Buri Ram, all day

Chaiyaphum, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nakhon Ratchasima, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Nong Khai, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ubon Ratchathani, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

Yasothon, 23.00-04.00 Hrs.

SOUTHERN REGION

Krabi, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Pattani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Phatthalung, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Phuket, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Ranong, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Songkhla, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Surat Thani, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.

Trang, 22.00-03.00 Hrs.

Yala, 22.00-04.00 Hrs.





Once again, TAT would like to remind all travelers to take DMHTT precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19: D – Distancing, M – Mask wearing, H – Handwashing, T – Temperature check, and T – Thai Chana contact tracing application.

