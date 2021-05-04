Home Latest News Thailand News Thailand COVID-19 Situation as of 4 May, 2021
Moderna will only sell vaccine directly to Thai government
Representatives of Zuellig Pharma Ltd, the importer of Moderna vaccine in Thailand, insist that the manufacturer of Moderna vaccine is willing to sell its...
Thai citizens recommended to leave India on repatriation flights
The Thai embassy in New Delhi on Monday recommended Thai people leave India due to the COVID-19 situation there. The embassy said Thais who did...
28 provinces across Thailand impose night-time restrictions
Currently, 28 provinces across Thailand have imposed night-time restrictions, urging everyone to avoid going out at night unless utmost necessary, effective until further notice. Additional...
Thailand COVID-19 Situation as of 4 May, 2021
Last tourists leave Pattaya’s Koh Larn Island as it shuts down for 3rd time
The last of the tourists are leaving Koh Larn today after residents for the third time voted to close the Pattaya resort island during...