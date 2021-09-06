24 maskless drinkers busted at Chiang Mai sky bar

Two dozen foreigners and Thais were arrested for partying like it was 2019 in a Chiang Mai rooftop bar.

The owner of the Cleo Café & Sky Bar in Chang Puek District faces a litany of charges for ignoring every coronavirus-related regulation on the book Sept. 4.







When officers arrived at the three-story “restaurant,” 24 maskless people were drinking and dancing to a live band.

Under current rules, bars are closed, alcohol cannot be sold in restaurants, live music and other entertainment are banned in restaurants and mask-wearing and social distancing is required.



The owner was initially charged with illegally serving alcohol and violating the emergency decree. Customers were charged with drinking alcohol illegally.

Chiang Mai has seen a number of incidents where bars and restaurants have resumed selling alcohol with police conveniently late to enforce the law.













































