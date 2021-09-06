Anti-government ‘car mob’ rolls from Pattaya to navy base

Pattaya activists launched their fourth anti-government “car mob’ demonstration, rolling a loud convoy from the Dolphin Roundabout to the Sattahip Naval Base Sept. 5.

The rolling protest was organized by “red shirt” agitators led by United Front for Democracy Against Dictatorship core leader Wanchaloem Khunsaen, who earlier was convicted – and later acquitted on appeal – for a 2018 protest as part of the New Democracy group.







In both cases, Wanchaloem and his group tried to oust Prayut Chan-o-cha, the current prime minister and junta leader.

Sunday’s caravan of about 200 people in cars and motorcycles drove down Beach Road to Thappraya Road, Thepprasit Road and on to Sukhumvit, continuing on to the naval base in Sattahip.

On the way, the parade stopped at the local office of Prayut’s Palang Pracharat Party to shout their disappointment and anger to Chonburi MPs Satira Puekpraphan and Kwanlert Panichamart. They argued the MPs and the prime minister ignored the hardship of poor people during the coronavirus pandemic.

Protestors burned the MPs’ portraits and laid funeral garlands at the office door.







At the naval base, the demonstrators submitted a letter to a military representative, urging the navy’s commander in chief to withdraw the armed forces’ support for the government and stand up for the people.

The letter also asked the Senate – fully appointed by Prayut and the military – to withdraw its support.









































