Pattaya diners will need vaccination proof or negative antigen test result

Thailand’s Department of Health has stated that, starting October 1st, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a negative antigen test result, will be allowed to dine-in at restaurants in COVID-19 dark red provinces (including Bangkok and Pattaya City).

Department Director-General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the move is part of the government’s push to allow businesses to reopen while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.







Customers will be required to fill in a form detailing their infection risk, through the government’s “Thai Save Thai” app, before entering premises which are considered high-risk venues, which include restaurants, barber shops and hair salons, beauty clinics and spas. They have to show their vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 antigen test result, taken no longer than a week prior to entering the premises.



The director-general added that business operators must strictly comply with existing provincial regulations. Their staff must be fully vaccinated, comply with social distancing measures and be screened for COVID-19 weekly. Furthermore, every shop must regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces every 1-2 hours. (NNT)

































