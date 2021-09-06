Pattaya diners will need vaccination proof or negative antigen test result

By Pattaya Mail
Thailand’s Department of Health has stated that, starting October 1st, only those who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, or have a negative antigen test result, will be allowed to dine-in at restaurants in COVID-19 dark red provinces (including Bangkok and Pattaya City).

Department Director-General Suwannachai Wattanayingcharoenchai said the move is part of the government’s push to allow businesses to reopen while the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase.



Customers will be required to fill in a form detailing their infection risk, through the government’s “Thai Save Thai” app, before entering premises which are considered high-risk venues, which include restaurants, barber shops and hair salons, beauty clinics and spas. They have to show their vaccination certificate or a negative COVID-19 antigen test result, taken no longer than a week prior to entering the premises.


The director-general added that business operators must strictly comply with existing provincial regulations. Their staff must be fully vaccinated, comply with social distancing measures and be screened for COVID-19 weekly. Furthermore, every shop must regularly disinfect frequently touched surfaces every 1-2 hours. (NNT)


Provinces in the dark red zone.









