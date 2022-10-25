20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria held in Bangkok

The 20th International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria (ICTMM2020) scheduled for 24-28 October 2022 at Bangkok International Trade and Exhibition Centre (BITEC) is being hosted by the Parasitology and Tropical Medicine Association of Thailand and Faculty of Tropical Medicine, Mahidol University. It was postponed from September 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.







Approximately 1,000 participants from 60 countries across the globe are gathering at the conference. The congress covers topics and updates on tropical medicine and malaria including communicable and non-communicable diseases, neglected tropical diseases, emerging and re-emerging diseases, COVID-19, monkeypox, drug resistance, parasitology, zoonoses, food-borne and water-borne diseases, travel medicine, and other public health issues.







The second generation of COVID-19 vaccines, dengue vaccines, and tuberculosis vaccines as well as novel drug development are to be presented and discussed at the congress. Another focus would be the discussion on malaria elimination in Thailand in 2029.

The ICTMM2020 is conjointly organized with the 9th ASEAN Congress of Tropical Medicine and Parasitology, making it a unique platform for tropical medicine researchers and parasitologists in the region to meet world-renowned experts, strengthen and widen their professional networks and find collaborators.







International Congress for Tropical Medicine and Malaria or ICTMM, endorsed by the International Federation for Tropical Medicine, is one of the largest tropical medicine conferences in the world. It brings together, every 4 years, thousands of researchers, experts, policy-makers, stakeholders, and international authorities in the field of tropical medicine and malaria. (NNT)

































