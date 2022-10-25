Marine police cite Pattaya speedboat for 50% overloading

A Pattaya speedboat driver was arrested for packing 50% more passengers on his craft than allowed by its license.

The navy’s Maritime Enforcement Command Center Area 1 joined Pattaya and Sriracha marine police, tourist police, Pattaya Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Department officers and Chonburi Tourism and Sports Department officials in a mass inspection of large and small passenger boats at Bali Hai Pier Oct. 22.







Two large tourist boats and four speedboats were checked, with the New Chonlatee speedboat found to be overloaded. It is licensed to carry a maximum 24 passenger. Captain Preecha Khakhay had packed in 35.

He was taken into custody and charged with violating Thai maritime laws.





































