2023 Hanami Festival opens at Japanese Village in Ayutthaya

The 2023 Hanami Festival at the Japanese Village in Ayutthaya province has officially opened and will run until the 16th of April. This year’s festival features the annual cherry-blossom viewing, known as Hanami, as well as a host of other Japanese cultural activities and a weekend market.

Visitors can enjoy the scenic beauty of the cherry blossoms and take part in a variety of activities that showcase the rich culture of Japan. The festival includes traditional Japanese music and dance performances, martial arts demonstrations, and workshops on Japanese cooking and calligraphy.







The weekend market is another highlight of the festival, offering a wide range of Japanese food and products, including sushi, ramen, and traditional snacks. Visitors can also purchase souvenirs such as Japanese-style clothing, accessories, and other goods.







The festival is open daily from 9:30 am and promises to be a fun-filled event for people of all ages. The Japanese Village in Ayutthaya, which serves as the venue for the festival, is a popular tourist destination and is known for its authentic Japanese architecture and serene atmosphere. (NNT)















