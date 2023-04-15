TAT and Eat Thai organize floating food festival at Central Embassy in Bangkok

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) has partnered with Eat Thai to bring a traditional floating market experience to the heart of Bangkok with the “A Thai New Year Floating Food Festival” at Central Embassy.

The festival, which runs from April 1st to 23rd, offers visitors an opportunity to sample over 200 delicious dishes from 60 different Thai restaurants.







Visitors to the festival can expect to be transported back in time as they explore the market’s vibrant stalls and enjoy traditional Thai cuisine in a unique floating market setting. In addition to the food offerings, visitors will also have the opportunity to watch cooking demonstrations and local performances, adding to the festive atmosphere.

The festival is part of Thailand's celebration of the Thai New Year, or Songkran, which takes place in mid-April and is traditionally a time of renewal and reflection. The floating market is a popular tradition in Thailand and is a way for locals to sell and trade goods from their boats.







The festival will be held at Central Embassy, a luxury shopping mall located in the heart of Bangkok. Admission to the festival is free, and visitors can purchase food tokens to sample dishes from various vendors. The event is expected to draw large crowds, so visitors are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines. (NNT)
















