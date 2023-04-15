Residents vow to preserve ecosystem of Koh Kradan in Trang

Following the global recognition of Koh Kradan in Trang province as the number one beach in the world by the UK’s World Beach Guide’s “Top 100 Beaches on Earth 2023,” residents of the southern island are now redoubling their efforts to preserve its delicate ecosystem.

Hat Chao Mai National Park Chief Prit Narasrit said despite its global recognition, Koh Kradan will remain closed to tourists for four months a year, from June 1 to September 30, to protect the island’s fragile ecosystem, including its coral reefs and marine animals. He emphasized that residents, business owners, and park officials will continue to prioritize preserving the island’s ecosystem.







Prit noted that the marine park, including the sea around Koh Kradan, is home to endangered fish species, and tourists must be made aware of this. He stated that the marine park will increase its investment in the island’s infrastructure, such as water and electricity while continuing to enforce regulations to ensure the protection of the island.







Koh Kradan is famous for its palm-fringed white-sand beaches, shallow, translucent waters, and radiant coral reefs teeming with marine life. Prit affirmed that visitors can also enjoy their time on the island with the assurance of safe transportation and security while on it. (NNT)















