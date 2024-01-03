200,000 jobs to be created in Business Center and Livable Smart City in EEC

The government has announced its plans to create approximately 200,000 jobs with an investment of 1.2 trillion baht in the development of the Business Center and Livable Smart City in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC). This announcement was made by government spokesperson Chai Wacharonke following the policy committee’s approval of the project in Bang Lamung district, Chonburi.

The proposed special economic promotion zone aims to evolve into a business and finance hub by 2027 and aspires to rank among the world’s top ten liveble smart cities by 2037. The first phase of this project will develop 5,795 rai of land (927.2 hectares) out of the total 14,619 rai, with an estimated value of 534.98 billion baht.







The focus of the development will be on attracting investments in key sectors such as clean energy, digital solutions, 5G, logistics, tourism, financial services, and comprehensive healthcare. The plan aligns with the concept of combining natural surroundings with people, innovation, and technology.

This ambitious project is expected to support over 350,000 people, attracting between 150 and 300 targeted startups. It is projected to contribute significantly to Thailand’s economy, potentially increasing the country’s GDP to 2 trillion baht within a decade.







Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has expressed support for this development, envisioning it as a model for a modern economic city. The government believes that this project will not only attract investors to relocate their production bases to Thailand but also enhance the quality of life for the Thai people. (NNT)





























