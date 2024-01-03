Year of the Dragon brings a host of events to Pattaya

PATTAYA, Thailand – Pattaya, one of Thailand’s most vibrant and colorful cities, is ready to welcome the Year of the Dragon with a bang, as it hosts a series of events throughout January. The events range from traditional ceremonies to exciting competitions, catering to different tastes and preferences of locals and visitors alike.

The celebration started on New Year’s Day, January 1, with a unique tradition of offering dry food alms to 19 monk images from nine different temples. The auspicious event took place at three locations: Wat Chai Mongkol Temple, Naklua Park, and Jomtien Beach Road. The event aimed to bring good fortune and blessings to the participants and the city.







The following weekends, January 6-7 and 13-14, feature the 15th Naklua Market Walk & Eat Festival 2024, a gastronomic delight for food lovers. The festival showcases the local flavors and specialties of Pattaya, as locals and tourists flock to Naklua Market Street to enjoy a variety of dishes and snacks.

For adventure enthusiasts, the Pattaya Watersport Festival 2024 is a must-see event, as it features local jet-ski and speedboat races from January 5 to 7. The event takes place at the Jomtien Beach Water Sport Center, where spectators can watch the thrilling display of skill and speed on the water.

On January 13, Pattaya celebrates National Children’s Day, a day dedicated to the happiness and well-being of the young residents of the city. The Pattaya City Hall organizes a day of fun and activities for the children, such as games, contests, gifts, and entertainment.

The SUP Pattaya Championships 2024, held on January 27-28, are another highlight of the month, as they feature intense competitions in stand-up paddle-boarding. The event takes place at the Jomtien Beach Water Sport Center, where spectators can witness top athletes showcasing their skills on the water.

Finally, the Pattaya Fishing Games 2024, held on January 29-30, are a treat for anglers and fishing enthusiasts. The competition takes place at the Jomtien Beach Water Sport Center, offering participants and onlookers an exciting experience in the tranquil Pattaya Bay.





























