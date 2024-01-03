Thailand greets 2024 with series of vibrant events in January

January in Thailand greets 2024 with a series of vibrant events, taking full advantage of the cooler climate and the natural spectacle of blooming flowers. The country transforms into a mosaic of cultural and natural festivities.

In Chiang Rai, the Flower Festival at Tung and Khom Park, ongoing until January 15, and the Colors of Doi Tung event, until January 28, showcase the region’s rich flora. Adding to the charm is ‘Music in The Park’ every Saturday, creating a melodious atmosphere. Similarly, Sukhothai Historical Park’s ‘Light Up the Night’ event and the Red Lotus festivals in Nakhon Sawan and Udon Thani offer unique experiences, blending natural beauty with cultural charm.







The Thailand International Boat Show at Royal Phuket Marina from January 11-14 and the ‘Hut Len: Live Local’ event in Mae Sot on January 13-14 cater to maritime and cultural enthusiasts, respectively. Food lovers and culinary explorers are invited to the Chiang Rai Local and International Food Festival from January 16-24, while the Colorful Bangkok Expo 2024, starting January 18, promises a vibrant urban experience.







Historical and artisanal events are also featured, with the Don Chedi Memorial Day in Suphan Buri and the Borsang Umbrella and Sankamphaeng Craft Festival in Chiang Mai from January 19-21. Sports fans can enjoy the Thailand Road & MTB National Championships 2024 on the same dates in Kanchanaburi.

The festivities wrap up with the Saraburi Jazz Festival on January 20-21 and the 27th Bay Regatta, spanning January 31 to February 4 across Phuket, Phang-nga, and Krabi. (NNT)





























