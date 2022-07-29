2 of world’s 20 most beautiful beaches are in Thailand

The Daily Star, a British newspaper, published the rankings for “World’s 20 most beautiful beaches,” which recommends the best places to go on a summer holiday after the spread of COVID-19 in the past two years.

The ranking was done through the collection of the search term “The most beautiful beaches,” which increased overall by 220 percent, including data from Instagram and the number of articles about beaches on social media that contain the word “beautiful.”







From such searches, it was found that Thailand has two beaches in the top 20, namely Sunrise Beach, on Koh Lipe, in Satun, ranked sixth, and Maya Bay, on Phi Phi Ley Island, Krabi province, ranked 12th.

It reflects the widely-known fact that Thailand’s beaches are popular and favored by tourists from all over the world.







The Government has continued its tourism promotion plan, along with maintaining the standard of care for tourists under public health measures, as well as continuing to support activities to promote tourism.

And it confirms that Thailand is ready and has the potential to support all aspects to drive the tourism industry. (PRD)

































