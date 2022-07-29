Swiss man dies in car on Jomtien Beach Pattaya

A Swiss man died in his car in Jomtien Beach as his wife looked for a mechanic.

Joseph Ladenrach, 78, was discovered by his wife, Sylvia, 74, when she returned to their Mitsubishi Mirage parked on Jomtien Beach Road at Soi 8 July 27. There were no apparent injuries and his body was sent to Banglamung Hospital to determine the cause of death.







Sylvia Ladenrach told police the couple had eaten lunch at a nearby restaurant. But when Joseph turned the key, the car wouldn’t start. Sylvia then went to find a mechanic and was gone for about two hours. When she returned, her husband was dead.

Police said Joseph Ladenrach suffered from asthma and lung disease and required oxygen to sleep at night.

































