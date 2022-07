According to the United States Department of State, on 19 July 2022 at 12.00 hr (Washington, D.C. time), the 2022 Trafficking in Persons (TIP) Report was released.







The report stated that the Thai government had demonstrated overall increasing efforts toward the elimination of human trafficking, considering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its anti-trafficking capacity, and as a result, it decided to upgrade Thailand from Tier 2 Watch List to Tier 2. (PRD)