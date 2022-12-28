2 million arrivals expected over New Year holiday period at 6 major airports in Thailand

Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT) expects some 2 million passengers arriving at six major airports in Thailand over the New Year period, noting that travelers should set aside 2-3 hours for their flights.

AOT President Nitinai Sirismatthakarn said preparations have been made to accommodate travelers making trips via AOT-operated airports. These include Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Mae Fa Luang Chiang Rai, Phuket and Hat Yai.







Disease prevention measures remain in place while the “Sawasdee by AOT” mobile app allows passengers to check the status of their flights in real time and receive smart notifications ahead of their scheduled departures. Through the app, users can also check the status of their checked luggage and reserve parking spaces or taxi services. Additionally, the app allows them to receive information on public transportation at each airport.







At Suvarnabhumi Airport, parking fees at the Zone C long-term parking area are being waived from December 29 to January 3. Shuttle buses will also be available around the clock during this period to take passengers from the parking area to the air terminal every 15 minutes.

The AOT president expects about 2 million passengers for the six airports from December 29 to January 4, or a 171.28% increase from the previous New Year period. (NNT)























