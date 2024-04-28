‘Wana Yook’ in Bangkok ranked among the 20 best restaurant in the world for 2024

Food & Wine announced the winners of the annual Global Tastemakers Awards for 2024, and Wana Yook, a Thai fine dining restaurant, was named one of the world’s top 20 restaurants.

With more than 180 food and travel journalists voting on their favorite restaurants and bars, cities, hotels, airports, airlines, and cruises, Wana Yook, a Michelin-starred restaurant, took 13th place among the top 20 restaurants listed in the 2024 Global Tastemakers Awards.







At Wana Yook, located inside a charming 100-year-old colonial house, Chef Chalee Kade adds a fine dining twist to classic dishes such as khao gaeng. Each dish on his 12-course tasting menu includes rice from a different area of Thailand, served with a reinvented curry.

The chef’s flavorful contemporary cuisine is served in the stunning dining area, which is attractively decorated with wood furniture and silk couches. Location: Wana Yook, 5/15 Phaya Thai Road, Thanon Phaya Thai, Ratchathewi, Bangkok









Let’s look at the list of the 20 best restaurants in the world for 2024:

Mérito (Lima, Peru) Petermen (Sydney, Australia) SodaBottleOpenerWala (Mumbai, India) Cucina Villana (Ruvo di Puglia, Italy) Soil (Athens, Greece) Celele (Cartagena, Colombia) La Cocina de Humo (Oaxaca, Mexico) Indigo (Arequipa, Peru) Cultiva (Nairobi, Kenya) Emazulwini Restaurant (Cape Town, South Africa) L’Evo (Toyama, Japan) Teté Cocina de Barrio (Guadalajara, Mexico) Wana Yook (Bangkok, Thailand) Beba (Montreal, Canada) Dos Pebrots (Barcelona, Spain) Sait (Istanbul, Turkiye) Pizzeria I Masanielli (Caserta, Italy) Kotaro Shibuya (Tokyo, Japan) BiBi (London, UK) Note (Dublin, Ireland) (PRD)

















































