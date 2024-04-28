Thailand makes remarkable progress on political reform

The website Eurepoter has released its report on the “Thailand’s Positive Strides: Political Reform and Democratic Progress”, highlighting that Thailand has embraced a new era of governance under the new 11-party coalition defined by transparency, accountability, and inclusivity. The adoption of the disputed 2017 constitution laid the foundation for these reforms, ushering in a system that prioritizes the voices of the people and ensures their representation in democratic processes.







The website also mentioned that Thailand’s commitment extends beyond its borders, as evidenced by its active participation in international institutions, forums, agreements and security efforts. By collaborating with global partners, Thailand is amplifying its efforts on issues such as human rights violations, refugee aid, gender equality, and environmental sustainability. (PRD)





































