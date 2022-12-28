Thai Fine Arts Dept. offering free entry to museums and sites for New Year holidays

All national museums and historical sites in Thailand will be open to the public free-of-charge throughout the New Year holidays.

As a holiday gift to the public, the Fine Arts Department is offering free entry to these places from December 30, 2022 to January 2, 2023. Exhibits such as the gold craftsmanship exhibition at the Chao Sam Phraya National Museum in Ayutthaya province, which opens on December 29, will be freely accessible to the general public on December 30.







Another highlight for visitors will be the highly revered Phra Phutta Sihing Buddha image and nine other auspicious Buddha statues at Bangkok’s National Museum beginning on December 28, opening daily from 9 AM to 4 PM until January 8.

The National Museum will also offer a special free evening tour for the public to experience Thai culture and architecture from December 30 to January 2. (NNT)























