‘Music in the Park’ in honor of His Majesty the King on April 28

Bangkok’s Wachirabenchathat Park is set to host another cultural celebration, “Music in the Park,” in honor of His Majesty the King. Scheduled for April 28, the event is part of a monthly series throughout 2024 dedicated to celebrating the King’s 70th birthday anniversary.

The event will feature an array of musical performances, including royal compositions by His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great and contemporary pieces performed by a mix of established and rising Thai artists.







Hosted by the organizing committee for His Majesty the King’s 72nd birthday anniversary, the gatherings provide a platform for public participation in a year filled with activities celebrating and honoring the Thai monarchy. The events are also designed to strengthen community bonds and national pride, offering an evening of cultural enrichment and unity under the patronage of the royal family.

The evening, starting at 5 p.m., promises to showcase musical heritage and modern artistry in the heart of Bangkok. (NNT)





































