Save Planet Rice Platform launches under BCG Model

The Save Planet Rice Platform under the Bio-Circular-Green (BCG) Model was officially launched on Tuesday (27 Dec) with the cooperation of four agriculture-related associations and the support of the Rice Department.

The Save Planet Agro-Economy Development Association, the Community Rice Center Association of Thailand, the Agriculturist Association and the Thai Rice Mills Association are joining hands to promote The Save Planet Rice Platform project under the BCG Model.







The project’s purpose is to promote more environmentally friendly and sustainable rice farming, while also reducing costs by encouraging farmers to use organic fertilizers.

They had previously completed 20 pilot projects across multiple provinces with satisfactory results, such as lower costs, higher productivity and improved quality. These projects have also strengthened the community bond between farmers and millers. Moreover, the premium rice was packaged and gifted to media participants at the APEC Economic Leaders’ Week 2022.







Representatives of the associations believe the newly-launched project will help propel Thailand’s agricultural industry, as it targets 10 provinces and anticipates positive results for the next phase. (NNT)























