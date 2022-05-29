2 Engineers from Thailand win APEC App Challenge 2022

- A duo of engineers from Thailand emerged as winners of the 2022 APEC App Challenge, held on the eve of the APEC Ministers Responsible for Trade Meeting in Bangkok.
- Palakon Kotchapansompote and Peerawit Tungwongsin stood out among a field of 28 developers from across the Asia-Pacific region with an app that can help reduce food waste.
- The pair created [email protected], a digital tool designed for consumers and restaurant owners that offers healthy meal choices from local, high-value producers and suggests quality meals. Users can take a photo of food in their fridge, upload it on the app and receive suggestions of healthy alternatives based on what is available.
- The winning app successfully met this year’s challenge by demonstrating a new and exceptionally creative digital solution that helps to promote inclusive growth and the bio-circular-green (BCG) economy – a vision that Thailand is promoting as part of its recovery strategy towards more inclusive, balanced and sustainable growth.
- APEC 2022 host economy Thailand founded the competition theme on a key priority for the forum this year: “Balance in all aspects,” with a focus on engaging the whole of the society and using innovation as a key driver.
- Fourteen developer teams from 12 economies – Australia; Brunei Darussalam; Indonesia; Japan; Malaysia; New Zealand; Papua New Guinea; Chinese Taipei; Thailand; the Philippines; the United States; and Viet Nam – took part in the competition. (PRD)