From June 1, all quarantine measures for travelers to Thailand will be lifted – and more updates

An update from the Thai government regarding Thailand’s #COVID19 situation, reporting from the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA)
Highlights:
- From 1 June 2022, all quarantine measures for incoming travelers will be lifted. All Thai nationals entering Thailand by air and by land are not required to register on the Thailand Pass. However, foreign travelers are still required to register on the Thailand Pass system with a simpler process. Fully vaccinated foreign visitors need to show their vaccination certificate, a minimum of USD10,000 travel insurance covering COVID-19 medical expenses, and a copy of valid passport. On the other hand, unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated foreign travelers need to provide COVID-19 test result, either RT-PCR or ATK 72 hours prior departure, a minimum of USD10,000 travel insurance covering COVID-19 medical expenses, and a copy of valid passport. The Thailand Pass QR Code will be automatically generated, immediately after registration. Airlines are needed to precheck for the Thailand Pass QR Code before issuing boarding pass to visitors coming to Thailand. Upon arrival in Thailand, travelers have to go through the usual safety procedures. The Thailand Pass will serve as a pre-arrival registration for foreign visitors, no longer an approval system.
- As the decline of the daily COVID-19 infections in Thailand, the Ministry of Public Health expects the transition to take place 15 days earlier than previously anticipated. Therefore, health authorities are asked to plan for support the transition. Moreover, face masks will soon be needed only in poorly ventilated places or crowded spaces as well as while in contact with people in risk groups.
- Measures have been established to cope with monkeypox outbreak. Additional screening procedures are now in place in Thailand for visitors traveling from countries where the disease has been reported. Foreign travelers coming to Thailand are required to fill out and show a health declaration card on arrival in Thailand. In addition, the Department of Disease Control has set up an emergency center to monitor the spread of monkeypox and ask relevant agencies to be alert for travelers from particular areas of the world, where the virus has been currently detected. These include those in Europe, Africa, the UK, Spain, Portugal, as well as central and west Africa. If any visitors show any sign of illness, they will be transported to a nearest hospital for testing.
- The Ministry of Public Health encourages the public to get an influenza vaccine during the rainy season. It can be given at the same time as the COVID-19 vaccine, by inoculating different arms, to lower the chance of getting infected with both diseases. (PRD)