Thailand urges public to be on guard for monkeypox infection

The Department of Disease Control, Ministry of Public Health, has urged the public to be on guard for the monkeypox infection, owing to the spread in many countries.

They explained that the disease is not actually an “emerging” disease, as there was an outbreak 20 years ago. The disease can be transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.



The incubation period of monkeypox is usually from 6 to 13 days but can range from 5 to 21 days. Patients in the first period will have a fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle aches, and lack of energy. The skin eruption usually begins within 1–3 days of the appearance of fever.

The symptoms will last for 2-4 weeks. Most patients are able to recover on their own. Severe cases of illness are usually found in children. It has had a 10% fatality rate in Africa. The smallpox vaccine can protect against monkeypox up to 85%.







The department advises the public to protect themselves by avoiding touching blood, secretions, or pustules from infected animals; avoiding consuming undercooked meat; frequently washing hands; isolating themselves when they have symptoms; and going to see a doctor. (PRD)

































