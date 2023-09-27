19th Thai-Laos bilateral meeting focuses on combating drug crisis

In a major move towards closer cross-border collaboration, the 19th Thai-Laos bilateral meeting focused on combating the drug crisis afflicting the two neighbors. Specifically, the gathering aimed to address the issue of overcrowded prisons filled with drug offenders in both nations.

Pol Col Tawee Sodsong, Thailand’s Minister of Justice and leader of the Prachachat Party, welcomed Major General Khamking Phuilamanyvong, Deputy Minister of the Laotian Ministry of Public Security, who led the Laotian delegation to Thailand.







Pol Col Tawee said drug abuse is a global problem that destroys lives and deteriorates societies, noting that addressing this crisis requires cooperation from all parties. The latest data indicated that 90% of prison inmates in Laos and 85% in Thailand are incarcerated for drug-related offenses, underlining the gravity of the issue facing both countries.

Thailand categorizes drug abuse as a “national agenda” requiring immediate action. Similarly, Laos is keen to elevate the issue to a national priority. Both sides expressed confidence that effective collaboration would help lead to a significant reduction in overall drug cases. (NNT)













