Prime Minister expects investment from world’s leading companies

Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Srettha Thavisin gave a debriefing to the press on his visit to the U.S. to attend the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly, where he had also met with national leaders, heads of international organizations, and top executives of the world’s leading companies, for example, Tesla, Google, Microsoft, Citibank, JP Morgan, Estee Lauder, and others.







According to the Prime Minister, these firms, mainly technology and financial businesses, expressed interest in investing in Thailand, and the Prime Minister affirmed the country’s commitment to creating a more conducive investment climate for ease of doing business. He also met with representatives from the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) to discuss the possibility of the listing of Thai companies.

The Prime Minister expected that fresh foreign investment would boost the Thai economy, which is expected to grow by 2.8% this year, less than previously projected, because of weaker exports. (PRD)













