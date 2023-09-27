Thailand and Cambodia committed to boosting border economy

Efforts are underway to revitalize trade along the Thai-Cambodian border, particularly in the Sa Kaeo province.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara recently visited the area to assess existing challenges and reaffirm both countries’ commitment to boosting the border economy.







The visit began at the customs meeting room in Aranyaprathet, where the visiting party was briefed on operations conducted by local authorities. The Deputy Prime Minister then extended his greetings to the provincial governor of Banteay Meanchey and Cambodian officials.

The delegation also inspected the preparedness of the Khlong Luek – Bangkok Railway Station and collected input and suggestions on how to further improve the province’s famous Rong Kluea Market.







Minister Parnpree said the visit aimed to understand the various issues affecting trade at Rong Kluea market and assured that steps would be taken to promptly improve the border economy. He added that initiatives would be rolled out to encourage more tourists from both countries to visit Sa Kaeo province. (NNT)













