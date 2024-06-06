‘17th Thailand-EU Senior Officials’ Meeting’ a platform to exchange views on regional and global issues

Ms. Busadee Santipitaks, Deputy Permanent Secretary for Foreign Affairs, received a courtesy call from Ms. Paola Pampaloni, Deputy Managing Director for Asia and Pacific, the European External Action Service, on the margins of 17th Thailand-EU Senior Officials’ Meeting (SOM) on 4 June 2024.

Both sides concurred that Thailand – EU relations are very dynamic and foresaw greater and deepening cooperation on all fronts. They discussed bilateral cooperation and issues, including the implementation of the Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, the elections of the European Parliament, and Thailand’s OECD application. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues, including situations in Myanmar and Ukraine.







On this occasion, both sides expressed satisfaction on the convening of 17th TH-EU SOM hosted by the Thai side today, which will be the final SOM, and also looked forward to the inaugural session of the Joint Committee of the PCA as a new mechanism to implement the outcomes of this SOM. (MFA)







































