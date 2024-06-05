Green sea keeps tourists on the beaches at Bangsaen

BANGSAEN, Thailand – Tourists visiting Bangsaen Beach on June 3 were met with an unexpected sight as the sea water appeared a dark shade of green. This peculiar change in the water’s colour caused concern among beachgoers, especially those with children.







Thongchan Tiengyoo, a 50-year-old visitor from Samut Prakan Province, expressed his reservations about allowing his family to swim in the oddly coloured water. “The unfamiliar hue is definitely concerning,” Tiengyoo remarked. However, he noted the absence of any foul odour.

Local vendors and residents provided explanations and reassurances. Ms. Nanthanaporn Limvutthipong, a 48-year-old clothes vendor, explained that the green water resulted from heavy rain. The downpour caused fresh water to flow into the sea, leading to a plankton bloom. She assured that the water would clear up within 2-3 days, provided there was no further rain. Currently, there are no dead fish or foul odours, just the green colour from dying algae. For those without skin allergies, it is safe to swim; just be sure to shower thoroughly afterward. However, those with skin problems are advised to avoid swimming.

Despite the alarming appearance, some tourists braved the water, while others chose to enjoy the various amenities and activities offered by the local municipality, including seafood delicacies and beachfront entertainment.





































