Thai Foreign Minister meets with U.S. Secretary of Commerce during IPEF Ministerial Meeting in Singapore

H.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa, Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with the Honorable Gina Raimondo, U.S. Secretary of Commerce, during his visit to Singapore to participate in the (Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity) IPEF Ministerial Meeting in Singapore on 5 June 2024.

Both sides reaffirmed their commitments to work closely to enhance the long-standing Thailand – U.S. relations and partnership. The Foreign Minister promoted the cooperation and investment opportunity in Thailand’s targeted industries, especially in semiconductor, clean energy, infrastructure, and digital economy, as well as followed up on further cooperation resulting from the Secretary’s visit to Thailand with the President’s Export Council delegation in March 2024. The Foreign Minister also shared updates on progress related to Thailand’s efforts and measures to facilitate more investment, as well as Thailand’s bid to join the OECD.







In addition, both sides discussed on advancing cooperation under IPEF framework and welcomed its progress, especially on Pillar III Clean Economy and Pillar IV Fair Economy. As for Pillar II Supply Chain, Thailand has already deposited the instrument of ratification to become a party to IPEF Pillar II Agreement on Supply Chain Resilience. On this occasion, both Thailand and U.S. also discussed next steps for IPEF cooperation which will help support high standard trade and investment, as well as sustainable growth in the region. (MFA)









































