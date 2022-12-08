15 drug smugglers killed near Thai-Myanmar border in Chiang Mai

Soldiers and drug smugglers exchanged gunfire near the Thai-Myanmar border and the Doi Ang Khang Mountain in Fang district and 15 suspects were found dead later.

There were two exchanges of gunfire yesterday evening (Dec 7) after paramilitary rangers and solders from the Pha Muang Task Force spotted about 30 men carrying bags on a trail between Ban Pa Kha and Ban Khob Dong villages. Some of them were armed and led the group.







When soldiers told them to stop, they started gunfire. Soldiers fought back. Both sides exchanged gunfire for 20-30 minutes. Soldiers did not check the shooting scene immediately but waited until this morning for safety.

At 6.30am today (Dec 8) soldiers found 15 dead suspects and 29 bags of narcotics.

Maj Gen Suparoek Sathapornpol, commander of the Pha Muang Task Force, inspected the scene and ordered subordinates to take precautions because some smugglers might remain in the area. (TNA)





































