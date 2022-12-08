Move Forward, Progressive Movement to proceed with power decentralization campaigns in Thailand

The leaders of the Move Forward Party and the Progressive Movement said they would continue to push for the decentralization of local administration although their bill to the effect was rejected by the parliament.

Pita Limjaroenrat, leader of the Move Forward Party, its MPs and Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit, leader of the Progressive Movement, held a press conference after the parliament turned down their constitutional amendment bill to decentralize local administration.







Mr Thanathorn said they wanted to reform the Thai bureaucracy for its quick public services. The heart of the bill was to allow people to own and manage resources, he said.

“There is not any intention to change the form of government but there is the intention to improve efficiency in the government sector,” Mr Thanathorn said.







He thanked the people who signed their names in the bill, the associations and organizations that supported the bill and the 245 House representatives and six senators who voted for it. He asked them to maintain their support for power decentralization.

“The Progressive Movement will continuously campaign for power decentralization. I believe that the Move Forward Party will proceed with the mission,” Mr Thanathorn said. (TNA)

































