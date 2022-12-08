‘Amazing Thailand’ roadshow to Istanbul highlights TAT’s aim to grow Türkiye market to Thailand

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is actively working to grow the number of Turkish tourist arrivals to Thailand, and among the many initiatives being the Amazing Thailand Roadshow to Türkiye which took place yesterday in Istanbul.

As well as the roadshow, TAT organised networking lunch and dinner. Also present at the evening event was H.E. Mr. Apirat Sugondhabhirom, Ambassador of Thailand to Türkiye.







The roadshow provided business opportunities for 14 Thai tourism businesses and 16 tour companies in Türkiye, as well as airlines that operate flights between Thailand and Türkiye – Turkish Airlines, Emirates, Qatar Airways, Singapore Airlines, Saudia, and Thai Airways International (THAI).

The networking lunch was jointly held by TAT and Turkish Airlines to promote the airline’s route network linking countries in Europe and Middle East with Thailand. The two strategic partners also discussed topics related to growing the Turkish tourist market to Thailand. This included the possibility of increasing flight frequencies to Bangkok and Phuket as well as the opening up of new routes to other destinations in Thailand like Chiang Mai.









TAT and Turkish Airlines have worked closely together since signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in 2017 at the World Travel Market in London. The MoU calls for ongoing collaboration for the mutual benefit of both parties, the creation of joint promotional activities, and a focus on increasing market segments like sport, weddings and honeymoons, and gastronomy. This includes the promotion of Thailand through Turkish Airlines marketing campaigns.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said “Türkiye is another potential regional market for Thailand, with Turkish travellers showing new characteristics in the post-COVID era which should make Thailand an attractive destination for them. In particular, they prefer experience and discovery-based travels, and are opting for better quality and sustainable tourism products. All of these elements match well with the ‘Visit Thailand Year 2022-2023: Amazing New Chapters’ campaign and Thailand’s move towards more sustainable and responsible tourism.”

TAT is focusing on increasing a number of key market segments among Turkish visitors, these including weddings and honeymoons, women and business events, sport tourism and gastronomy.

There are currently three flights a day from Istanbul to Thailand, and there are plans to increase this number during the present high season in Thailand.

From January to October, 2022, Thailand recorded 16,784 tourists from Türkiye, and the number is expected to return to the pre-pandemic level (65,753 tourists in 2019) by 2023. (TAT)



























