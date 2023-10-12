11 Thais held captive are still safe; 18 dead and 9 injured

Amid the ongoing conflict in Israel, the Thai government has reported the 11 Thai nationals held captive by Hamas fighters are still safe.

Government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said the Israel-Hamas fighting have affected Thai nationals who were working in the country, resulting in the loss of 18 Thai lives and injuries to 9 others. Eleven others have been kidnapped.

Efforts have been made to coordinate through Thai embassies in various countries, and all detained Thais have been confirmed as safe. Thai authorities stress their neutrality in the conflict.







Ensuring the safe return of Thai citizens has been a primary concern, with the Thai government planning to initially evacuate 235 Thai nationals from those who registered their desire to return, totaling 3,862 people.

In the case of deceased Thai nationals, the Thai embassy in Tel Aviv is working to expedite the necessary procedures for the return of their bodies to the homeland. However, it has to wait for the verification process to be completed by the Israeli authorities. (TNA)













