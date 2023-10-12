Police bust illegal gun factory in Nakhon Si Thammarat

Nakhon Si Thammarat provincial police raided an unlicensed gun manufacturing facility operating at a rented house for online sales. The operation involved the cooperation of regional police, investigative teams, and numerous officers.

The search occurred in a house in Nakhon Si Thammarat’s Muang district, which was equipped with modern tools for producing firearms in three different rooms. The facility contained firearm components, ammunition, and advanced manufacturing equipment.







Surveillance cameras were in place to monitor the area around the village entrance. The tenant’s mother occupied the house, as the main suspect had fled before the police raid. It was discovered that the tenant had been renting the house for the past two years.

The police investigation revealed that a “gun factory” operation in Nakhon Si Thammarat for online gun sales. As a result, simultaneous raids took place at three locations in the early morning.







In the Tha Sala district, two locations were searched, leading to the arrest of a courier delivery person who claimed to be unaware of the firearm contents in packages ordered online. These weapons were traced back to the village-based manufacturing facility, prompting authorities to inspect and seize equipment used in firearm production. (TNA)











