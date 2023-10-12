Abbot arrested for alleged abuse of novices in Chiang Mai

A 48-year-old abbot has been arrested on charges of sexually abusing and physically harming novices aged 9-12. The arrest was made after a complaint was filed by relatives of the novices, who had come from Laos to spend their monastic period at the Thai temple.

Two novices were allegedly subjected to sexual abuse, coercion, and forced acts, with some forced to wear revealing clothing. Three novices showed physical injuries.

The abbot was also found to be consuming alcohol within the temple. While he admitted to causing physical harm, he denied any sexual misconduct. The police had him change into a white robe, signaling a break from his monastic life.







Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Thawatchai Pongwiwatchai, the chief of Chiang Mai Provincial Police ordered legal action against the abbot on charges of causing bodily harm to others, putting minors under the age of 15 in danger, committing sexual offenses against children, using force to harm others, or threatening to do so.

Local residents expressed shock at the allegations, given the abbot’s long-standing monastic life for over 20 years. (TNA)













