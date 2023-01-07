1 Soldier killed, one seriously injured by landmine near Thai-Cambodian border

Prime Minister and Defense Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha expressed his condolences for the death of one soldier and the serious injury of another during their demining mission near the Thai-Cambodian border in the Northeast.

The spokesman of the Defense Ministry said Gen Prayut responded to the case of two soldiers stepping on a landmine near the Phra Phalai border crossing in Kantharalak district of Si Sa Ket province. They were on duty for the demining mission for the safety of Thais and Cambodians along the Thai-Cambodian border where there are still lots of landmines.







The prime minister ordered full assistance for the injured soldier and maximum help and welfare for the family of the dead as well as honorable funeral rites for the late soldier.

Demining has yet to be completed in a combined area of 29.7 square kilometers in six provinces of Thailand. The army already accomplished demining in 2,527 square kilometers in 21 provinces. (TNA)







































