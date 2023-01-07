Thailand-Russia educational partnership action plan approved

The Thai government has approved an action plan for an educational partnership between Thailand and Russia to improve the academic synergy.

Deputy Spokesperson Rachada Dhnadirek announced that the Cabinet approved the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)-Russian Federation Plan of Action on Education 2022-2026. The plan seeks to launch five strategic projects that fundamentally process, inspect and assess activities supporting educational synergy between Thailand and Russia.







According to the spokesperson, the five strategic projects include collaborating on educational projects between educational institutions; seeking support from the civil sector and academia to share knowledge through a Thai-Russian research network; fostering collaboration between education institutions and the public and private sectors; establishing an international educational network through exchange programs or shared databases; and promoting cooperation between ASEAN and Russia.







The Ministry of Education has been instructed to establish a committee to evaluate curricula from the primary school to university level. Education Minister Trinuch Thienthong said the bilateral education plan will allow for efficient exchanges of educational experiences. She added that she held the Russian primary education system in high regard, as it specifically encourages expertise among students at the primary level.

Both Thailand and Russia will co-chair the committee responsible for overseeing the action plan, with the next meeting scheduled for 2024. (NNT)

























