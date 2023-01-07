Man kills 14-year-old girl on school bus in Roi Et province

A student was fatally stabbed at Ban Lao Witthayakhan School in Nong Kaew sub-district of Muang district.

The 14-year-old girl was stabbed once in her neck and twice in her chest. Rescue workers gave her first aid and sent her to Roi Et Hospital where she succumbed to her wounds.







Local people arrested the man who stabbed the girl with a 30-centimeter-long kitchen knife. They handed him to police for prosecution.

A teacher who supervised school buses said that the man followed the victim’s school bus on his motorcycle. When the bus stopped in front of the school, the man drew the knife, got on the bus and stabbed the girl once. Then he dragged her off the vehicle, sat on her body and stabbed her two more times.







The attacker claimed that he had been drugged by the girl, and wanted to take revenge on her. He had just been released from prison on Dec 28 after completing a sentence for possession of a weapon. (TNA)



















