1.3 million more doses of Moderna vaccine produced in U.S. to arrive in Thailand this Saturday

The Government Pharmaceutical Organization quoted Zuellig Pharma Company as reporting that 1.3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine made by Moderna would arrive in Thailand on Nov 27.

The GPO said that Zuellig Pharma informed it in the afternoon that 1,382,500 doses of the Moderna vaccine produced in the United States would arrive at 4.45pm on Nov 27.







The vaccine doses would be transported aboard the CI835 flight of China Airlines from Taipei.

The lot will increase the amount of Moderna vaccine import to 1,942,700 doses. (TNA)



























