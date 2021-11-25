Bangkok’s Chong Nonsi Canal Park to be partially opened on Dec 25

Chong Nonsi Canal in Bangkok’s Yanawa district is being developed into a park so the stretch of water conduit can serve a double purpose as a green space for city dwellers to relax or exercise.

Bangkok Governor Pol. Gen. Aswin Kwanmuang indicated that the 2nd phase of construction of the park is now 50% complete and the area is expected to be opened for public use on December 25. The 2nd phase is divided into 3 zones, comprising an activities area, a skywalk area, and a Bus Rapid Transit linkage area.







The governor expects the project to also improve water flow in Chong Nonsi Canal, as the canal is being deepened by 2 meters and drains are being installed to receive wastewater from nearby communities. Once the park project completes, 140,000 cubic meters of water from the canal will be diverted into a wastewater clarifier before being channeled into Lumphini Park for use there. Chong Nonsi canal will also aid in discarding wastewater from Phai Singto Canal and restocking water in Benjakitti Park. Water management at the canal would be adjusted in the rainy season when excess water will be channeled out to the Chao Phraya River instead.



Pol. Gen. Aswin said the park will add green space to the city and is an improvement to public thoroughfares, while water quality in Chong Nonsi canal will also improve.

Upon completion, Chong Nonsi Canal Park will span a distance of 4.5 kilometers. (NNT)











































