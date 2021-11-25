Thailand’s GPO will distribute new lot of Moderna vaccine to private hospitals and Thai Red Cross

Another 1.38 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine are now scheduled to arrive in Thailand this Saturday, making this the second delivery made by the drug maker on order from the Government Pharmaceutical Organization. This batch of the mRNA vaccine will be delivered from a U.S. manufacturing site recently approved by the Thai FDA.







The Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has announced the latest update for the delivery of Moderna’s Spikevax COVID-19 vaccine supplied through Zuellig Pharma, with the next shipment of 1,382,500 doses set to arrive this Saturday.

According to Zuellig Pharma’s latest report, this second shipment of Moderna vaccine is scheduled to arrive at Bangkok Suvarnabhumi Airport at 4:45 p.m. on 27 November aboard China Airlines flight CI 835 from Taipei, bringing the total number of doses delivered to Thailand on order from the GPO at 1,942,700 doses.



This batch of the mRNA vaccine will be delivered from a U.S. manufacturing site, which has recently been approved by the Thai Food and Drug Administration, in addition to the site in Spain initially registered.

This lot of Moderna jabs will be distributed via the GPO to private hospitals for people who have pre-ordered these mRNA jabs out of their pocket, as well as to the Thai Red Cross Society.

The Thai government recently received 1 million doses of Moderna jabs donated by the U.S. government, which will be distributed by the Ministry of Public Health to support the national inoculation campaign, separately from these doses ordered by the GPO.

People offered Moderna jabs can take the vaccine as their primary two-dose schedule if they have not received any vaccine before, or as the second dose after the first jab, or as the booster dose following a full primary schedule, according to recommendations from the doctors. (NNT)



























