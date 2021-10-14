1.3 million doses of COVID19 vaccines given to foreign nationals residing in Thailand

- The Prime Minister said he is confident Thailand will realize her full potential as a result of the plan to reopen borders. He said all government agencies including public health authorities have been working in close cooperation with relevant stakeholders to ensure the synchronization of economic, public health, and other relevant measures with the goal of facilitating Thailand’s return to normalcy
- The CCSA General Meeting today did not finalize the list of low-risk countries that will be able to enter Thailand without any quarantine
- From February 28 to October 13, 2021, Thailand administered over 62.5 million doses of vaccines. Of this number, 583,994 doses were administered yesterday
- So far, around 1.3 million doses of COVID19 vaccines have been given to foreign nationals residing in Thailand or around 17.7% of all foreign nationals in Thailand
- So far 69,209 foreign nationals have registered under the Expatvac scheme
- German Embassy announced on Wednesday that Germany will donate 347,100 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Thailand
- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (+11,276)
- Starting 16 of October, the night-time curfew in dark red provinces will be reduced to 4 hours from 23.00-03.00 Hrs
- The CCSA has approved a plan to procure 50,000 courses of Molnupiravir
- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has approved the replacement of the use of ‘Certificate of Entry,’ currently required for all international visitors, with the Thailand Pass system which is expected to shorten the process of documentation for those entering the kingdom. The new system is set to start on November 1
- Siam Bioscience’s AstraZeneca vaccine has been included on the World Health Organisation’s Emergency Use Listing (NNT)