Thailand extends banks opening hours from Friday Oct 15

Four government-owned banks will be extending the opening hours to 5 p.m. at shopping mall branches from Friday onwards, following the relaxation of COVID-19 control measures.







Four government-owned banks operating branches at shopping malls will stay open for one extra hour from Friday 15 October, following the reduction in curfew hours and longer opening hours of shopping malls.



Shopping mall and community mall branches of these four banks, namely the Government Housing Bank, the Government Savings Bank, the Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives, and the Islamic Bank of Thailand, will be opening from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily from Friday.

The new opening hours correspond with the shortened nighttime curfew period, now starting from 10 p.m. and ending at 4 a.m.







This shortened curfew hours allow shopping malls, markets, restaurants, and convenience stores to open until 9 p.m. each day.

The Government Financial Institutions Association (GFA) said the banks will continue to implement stringent COVID-19 prevention measures for the safety of both customers and staff.

Social distancing and capacity control measures will continue to be implemented at branches, along with the availability of hand sanitizers at the entrance and service counters, in line with public health recommendations. (NNT)



























