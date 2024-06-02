Bangkok tourist falls to death at Pattaya hotel

PATTAYA, Thailand – A 23-year-old man from Bangkok, was found dead near the motorcycle parking area after falling from a height at a hotel in Soi Pattaya 5. Emergency responders quickly covered the body with a white cloth and cordoned off the area to maintain a safe distance and prevent onlookers from approaching. Initial confusion surrounded the exact floor from which Wongduean had fallen, but preliminary investigations provided some clarity.









Pol. Lt. Akkaraphong Saengputa, Deputy Inspector of Pattaya City Police Station, confirmed that the deceased, Mr. Sahasawat W. had checked into a room on the 5th floor the previous day, with plans to check out on June 1. The circumstances surrounding his fall remain unclear, prompting authorities to thoroughly review the hotel’s CCTV footage to piece together the events leading up to the incident.





































