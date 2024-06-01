High waves and very heavy rains expected in Pattaya and eastern region

The Meteorological Department warns of heavy rain in some areas across Thailand, with very heavy rain in parts of the eastern region. Be cautious of flash floods and forest runoff. In Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms are expected in 70% of the area.

Weather forecast for the next 24 hours: A moderate southwest monsoon is covering the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. Combined with a low-pressure area in the upper northern region, this will cause heavy rain in some areas of the north, northeast, central, including Bangkok and surrounding areas, and the west coast of the south. Very heavy rain is expected in some areas of the east. People in these areas should be cautious of heavy to very heavy rain and accumulated rainfall, which may cause flash floods and forest runoff, especially in foothill areas near watercourses and low-lying areas. Exercise caution when traveling through thunderstorm areas.







For sea conditions, moderate winds are expected in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand. The upper Andaman Sea will have waves 1-2 meters high. In the lower Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be around 1 meter high, and more than 2 meters high in thunderstorm areas. Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the Gulf of Thailand should navigate with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm areas.

Tropical storm “Maliksi” has made landfall in Yangjiang city, Guangdong province, China. It is moving north-northeast at about 15 kilometers per hour and is expected to weaken into a depression and a low-pressure area subsequently. Those traveling to the area should check the weather conditions before departure.







Northern Region:

Thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Uttaradit, and Tak provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-27°C

Maximum temperature: 30-36°C

Southwest wind at 10-20 km/h

Northeastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Roi Et, and Mukdahan provinces.

Minimum temperature: 22-26°C

Maximum temperature: 28-34°C

Southwest wind at 10-20 km/h

Central Region:

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Lopburi, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi, Suphanburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Nakhon Pathom, Ratchaburi, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-26°C

Maximum temperature: 32-35°C

Southwest wind at 10-20 km/h









Eastern Region:

Thunderstorms in 80% of the area with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, including Nakhon Nayok, Prachinburi, Chachoengsao, Chonburi (Pattaya), Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-27°C

Maximum temperature: 30-35°C

Southwest wind at 15-30 km/h

Sea waves about 1 meter high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas

Southern Region (East Coast):

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area, mainly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, and Songkhla provinces.

Minimum temperature: 23-27°C

Maximum temperature: 33-36°C

Southwest wind at 15-30 km/h

Sea waves about 1 meter high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas









Southern Region (West Coast):

Thunderstorms in 60% of the area with heavy rain in some places, including Ranong and Phang Nga provinces.

Minimum temperature: 24-26°C

Maximum temperature: 32-34°C

From Ranong northward: southwest wind at 20-35 km/h, sea waves about 2 meters high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas

From Phang Nga southward: southwest wind at 15-35 km/h, sea waves 1-2 meters high, over 2 meters in thunderstorm areas

Bangkok and Surrounding Areas:

Thunderstorms in 70% of the area with heavy rain in some places.

Minimum temperature: 25-27°C

Maximum temperature: 32-35°C

Southwest wind at 10-25 km/h





































